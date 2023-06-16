Range Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Get Rating) by 410.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,182 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February makes up about 5.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Range Financial Group LLC owned about 3.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000.

Shares of BATS:PFEB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.60. 63,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $625.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

