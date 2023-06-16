Range Financial Group LLC Buys 15,738 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,067 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $24,221,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,862 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 389.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 719,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,327,000 after purchasing an additional 544,469 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

First BanCorp. Trading Down 1.0 %

FBP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.68. 357,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.12.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $274.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

