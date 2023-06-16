Range Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Premier by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Premier by 167.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Premier by 22.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Premier in a report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Premier in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

Premier Stock Performance

Premier Dividend Announcement

Shares of Premier stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.76. 74,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,019. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Further Reading

