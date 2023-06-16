Range Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRTV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.66. The stock had a trading volume of 33,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.17. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.50 and a fifty-two week high of $161.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.18.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 42.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 20.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

