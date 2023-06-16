Range Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for about 1.2% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $72.75. 1,844,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,987,987. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The company has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

