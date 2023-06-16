Range Financial Group LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Booking by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Booking by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

Booking Trading Up 0.5 %

BKNG traded up $14.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,686.27. 100,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,786.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,637.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,431.29. The firm has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,684 shares of company stock worth $7,089,937. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.