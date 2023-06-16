Range Financial Group LLC Invests $585,000 in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AN traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.56. 88,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,775. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.09. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AN shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $13,465,034.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,135,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $13,465,034.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,135,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mark Manley bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,767 shares of company stock valued at $53,359,002 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.