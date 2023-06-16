Range Financial Group LLC Invests $585,000 in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AutoNation Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:AN traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.56. 88,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,775. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.09. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on AN shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $13,465,034.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,135,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $13,465,034.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,135,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mark Manley bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,767 shares of company stock valued at $53,359,002 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AutoNation Profile
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
