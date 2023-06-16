Range Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BTI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.88. 961,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,753. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

BTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

