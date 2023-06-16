Range Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 2,104.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 11,623.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 57.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 9,420.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,630,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaboard Stock Performance

Shares of SEB stock traded up $77.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,777.50. 130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,837.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,794.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.47. Seaboard Co. has a 12-month low of $3,295.00 and a 12-month high of $4,242.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is currently 2.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Seaboard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

