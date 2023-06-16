Range Financial Group LLC Sells 191 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,357 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Starbucks by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 85,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 60,409 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $102.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,448,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.45 and its 200-day moving average is $103.61.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.