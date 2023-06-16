Ratio Wealth Group Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Ratio Wealth Group cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,232 shares during the quarter. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,309,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,291,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,241,000 after purchasing an additional 72,476 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 579,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 400.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 425,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,817,000 after purchasing an additional 340,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 89,635 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of IPAC stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average of $56.01. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $59.19.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

