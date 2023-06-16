Ratio Wealth Group Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Ratio Wealth Group reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 2.4% of Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ratio Wealth Group owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $90.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

