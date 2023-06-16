Ratio Wealth Group Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ratio Wealth Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Ratio Wealth Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $198.20 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.49.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

