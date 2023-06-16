Raymond James Cuts Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target to $24.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

AMTB opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.87. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $101.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.91 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, CEO Gerald P. Plush purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,897.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $80,375. 13.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amerant Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,410,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,443,000 after acquiring an additional 284,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 178,928 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,405,000 after acquiring an additional 46,769 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

