Raymond James Upgrades IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Outperform

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $170.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.54% from the company’s previous close.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $134.34 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $137.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $955,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,361,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,252,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,430 shares of company stock worth $4,843,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 363.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

