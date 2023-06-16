Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Short Interest Down 20.9% in May

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RDI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 19,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,151. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. Reading International has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 15.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 56.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,565,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 562,290 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reading International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 37,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reading International by 89.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Reading International by 11.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 250,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Reading International by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63,421 shares during the period. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

