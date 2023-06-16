Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WW International (WW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of WW International (NASDAQ: WW) in the last few weeks:

6/14/2023 – WW International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/2/2023 – WW International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/16/2023 – WW International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/8/2023 – WW International had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $7.00 to $7.50.

WW International Stock Down 2.7 %

WW International stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 400,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,813. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. WW International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $529.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.69.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. WW International had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Denis F. Kelly purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in WW International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in WW International by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in WW International in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WW International in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

