Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.82

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and traded as high as $8.88. Red Eléctrica Corporación shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 6,531 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

