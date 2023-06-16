Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Applied Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $140.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.54. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Stories

