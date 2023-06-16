Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

Shares of REED stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.58. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.68). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 1,582.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Reed’s

(Get Rating)

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Featured Articles

