Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

Shares of REED stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.58. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.68). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 1,582.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

