Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELIW) Short Interest Down 21.6% in May

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Reliance Global Group Stock Performance

RELIW traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.13. 262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251. Reliance Global Group has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.