Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.27

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.27 and last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 46537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

RTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3169 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,496,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth about $9,622,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth about $8,785,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,909,000. 0.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm’s products and services protect people from pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, UK and Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and MENAT, and Pacific.

