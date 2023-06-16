Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Tanya Lewis Sells 12,860 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) insider Tanya Lewis sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $309,411.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Replimune Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of REPL stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $29.52.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REPL shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,904,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,291,000 after buying an additional 1,424,810 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,064,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,761,000 after buying an additional 893,573 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,016,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after buying an additional 620,407 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,966,000 after buying an additional 611,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the business of developing oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Philip Astley-Sparke, Colin A. Love, and Robert Coffin in March 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

