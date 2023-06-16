Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Tanya Lewis Sells 12,860 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) insider Tanya Lewis sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $309,411.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Replimune Group Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of REPL stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $29.52.
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,904,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,291,000 after buying an additional 1,424,810 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,064,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,761,000 after buying an additional 893,573 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,016,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after buying an additional 620,407 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,966,000 after buying an additional 611,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
Replimune Group Company Profile
Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the business of developing oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Philip Astley-Sparke, Colin A. Love, and Robert Coffin in March 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.
