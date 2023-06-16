Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 16th (BA, CNA, CURY, ENT, ESP, GSK, HAT, ITV, MAB, NVDA)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, June 16th:

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.51) price target on the stock.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,060 ($13.26) price target on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Currys (LON:CURY) had its reduce rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 53 ($0.66) price target on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,805 ($22.59) price target on the stock.

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

H&T Group (LON:HAT) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 80 ($1.00) target price on the stock.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.63) price target on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its top pick rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.50) price target on the stock.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 935 ($11.70) price target on the stock.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

