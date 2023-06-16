Reston Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMGet Rating) by 100.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,092 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $70.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.00. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.