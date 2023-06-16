Reston Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,092 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $70.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.00. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

