Reston Wealth Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,391,000 after buying an additional 309,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,923,000 after acquiring an additional 123,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after acquiring an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 2.3 %

ADP stock opened at $220.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

