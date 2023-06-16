Reston Wealth Management LLC Sells 683,297 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Reston Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683,297 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557,538 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,763 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19,459.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,641,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

