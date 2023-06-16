Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Short Interest Up 24.6% in May

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Revenio Group Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of REVXF stock remained flat at $44.00 on Friday. Revenio Group Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REVXF shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Revenio Group Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Danske upgraded Revenio Group Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About Revenio Group Oyj

Revenio Group Oyj, a health technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells ophthalmic diagnostics and devices for the detection of glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and cataracts in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers iCare IC100 and IC200 tonometers; iCare HOME, a device for self-measurement of eye pressure; imaging devices comprising iCare EIDON AF, a device with confocal retinal imaging; DRSplus, a device for detection of diabetic retinopathy; iCare MAIA, a microperimeter to measure the visual field; and iCare COMPASS, which provides fundus perimetry with true-color confocal retinal images.

