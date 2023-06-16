Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $69.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 1.2 %

REXR opened at $53.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,405 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,810,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,284.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,598,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,031 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.