Ribbon Finance Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000646 BTC on exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $57.00 million and $250,897.73 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

