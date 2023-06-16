Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.86

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 536086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 8.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rice Acquisition Corp. II

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

