RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) COO Mohammed Katibeh Sells 12,077 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $413,999.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 312,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,713,631.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RingCentral stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.98. 1,278,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,197. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.92. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $62.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 412,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,598,000 after buying an additional 232,845 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RingCentral Company Profile

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on RingCentral from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

