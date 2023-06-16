Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.74.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 3.4 %

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $40.86.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

