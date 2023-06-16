RK Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

RK Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. NewMarket accounts for approximately 4.2% of RK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RK Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of NewMarket worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEU. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 8,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $407.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.25. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $280.28 and a twelve month high of $409.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $702.79 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 27.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

