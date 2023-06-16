RK Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

RK Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,177 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. FutureFuel makes up about 2.0% of RK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RK Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of FutureFuel worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in FutureFuel in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FutureFuel Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 11.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FF shares. TheStreet raised FutureFuel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

