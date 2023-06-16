RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 55.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.