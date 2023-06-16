RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
RLJ Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 55.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.
Shares of RLJ stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.76.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.
RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.
