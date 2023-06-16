Robert W. Baird Raises Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $47.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Catalent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair downgraded Catalent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.73.

CTLT stock opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.37. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 198.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,994,000 after acquiring an additional 178,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,016,000 after acquiring an additional 792,923 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212,040 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,505 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,695,000 after purchasing an additional 67,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

