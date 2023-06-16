Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.73.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOOD. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
Robinhood Markets Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Robinhood Markets (HOOD)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.