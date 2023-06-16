Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,902,177 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,799 shares during the quarter. Shell comprises about 0.5% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Shell worth $108,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in shares of Shell by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 12,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $922,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shell by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Shell by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $211.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $58.93. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.29) to GBX 3,000 ($37.54) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,525.14.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.