Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 30,172 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,172 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.7% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Invesco QQQ worth $147,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 349.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 9,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. DDFG Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $370.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.97. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.77.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.