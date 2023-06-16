Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $51,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.17.

NYSE:CAT opened at $247.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.30 and a 200 day moving average of $232.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

