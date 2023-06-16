Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,604 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,725 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $72,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $4,001,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,873,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

