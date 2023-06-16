Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,279 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $86,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $187.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.