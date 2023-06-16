Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 210,380 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 946,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,380 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.49% of TransUnion worth $53,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $37,802.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,910 shares of company stock worth $4,289,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransUnion Trading Up 0.8 %

TRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

NYSE:TRU opened at $76.08 on Friday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.20.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

