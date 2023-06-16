Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 34,208 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,208 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $61,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,786,361,000 after purchasing an additional 126,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,682,710,000 after buying an additional 156,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,245,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $771,230,000 after acquiring an additional 89,985 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,935,026 shares of company stock valued at $647,273,318. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $339.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

