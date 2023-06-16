Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 131,300 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,001 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 131,300 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Keysight Technologies worth $67,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,201,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,467,000 after purchasing an additional 179,466 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Graphene Investments SAS bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,823,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $165.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.07. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $189.45.

Insider Activity

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

