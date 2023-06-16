Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 9,855 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 477,015 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $55,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in NIKE by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,716,113 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $317,812,000 after acquiring an additional 312,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $112.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.54 and its 200 day moving average is $119.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Trading lowered shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

