Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Lifted by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 4.5% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $20,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.08.

ROP stock opened at $462.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $451.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.13. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $463.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

