Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the May 15th total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $4,978,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 341,602 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,254,000 after purchasing an additional 31,839 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ross Stores by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $640,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ross Stores Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.76.

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.84. 3,368,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,361. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

