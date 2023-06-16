Royal Bank of Canada Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $555.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.54.
Shares of ADBE opened at $490.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $495.20.
In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 12.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
