Royal Bank of Canada Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $555.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.54.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $490.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $495.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 12.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

